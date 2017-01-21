Deepika Padukone has successfully made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel and now she has set her eyes on this handsome Hollywood hunk, who is winning trophies at the awards shows this year.

Padukone, who recently watched the award-winning film La La Land, is in awe of the lead actor, Ryan Gosling. She said that after working with Vin in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, she now wants to work with Gosling.

Praising the film and Gosling, Padukone said that she loved the movie and now Gosling is on her wish list. "There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually," she said, according to USA Today. She added, "He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with."

Padukone made her big Hollywood debut this week with the release of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The action thriller, which is the third instalment in the xXx series, was released in India on January 14 and in other parts of the world on January 19.

Talking about her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin, she said, "He's so genuine and so real and so himself. He's always out there to make people happy."

"I don't think I've seen anything like that in the movies before," Padukone said about her favourite action scene from the movie. But she never took being safe for granted. "The minute you step onto a film set that has action, all of it is dangerous. You need to be alert, you need to be aware of your surroundings."

Directed by DJ Caruso, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vin, Deepika, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.