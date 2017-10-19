Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has won hearts in her Padmavati look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie. While on-screen, she has wooed us with her appearance, what happens to her on red carpets?

We love you Deepika, but you really need to fire your stylist. She has been listed under the worst dressed category several times, especially by foreign media. Aren't you tired of fashion blunders?

Deepika's recent blunder was seen at Jio MAMI 2017's closing ceremony on October 18. She wore an emerald green shimmery pantsuit by Monisha Jaising. A sleek hairdo, smoky eyes and Saint Laurent earrings finished her look.

While the explanation of her appearance is fancy, her look was not impressive. Her earrings looked like a chandelier and that make-up was a big no with the shining pantsuit.

We wonder whether the stars have any say when it comes to when and where to wear what. This is not the first time that the actress has made such fashion faux pas.

Remember her looks during the promotions of xXx: Return of Xander Cage? Deepika has been listed under the worst dressed celebs by international media at most of the events.

Take a look at her few fashion blunders: