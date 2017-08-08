Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are reportedly set to have a box office clash next year. The two divas' upcoming movies will lock horns in September 2018.

It has been reported that Deepika's next movie Sapna Didi, based on a mafia queen, and Anushka's Sui Dhaga are likely to hit the screens on the same date in 2018.

While Anushka's film will be bankrolled by Prernaa Arora under Yash raj films' banner and Deepika's movie will be directed by Vishal Bhardhwaj.

"Like every actor has his favourite holiday date for release, Vishal likes releasing his films around Gandhi Jayanti. Now, YRF has already announced the release date for Sui Dhaga, since it releases on September 28 (2018), it will enjoy an extended weekend because of October 2, which will give the film a holiday advantage, mid-week. Vishal releasing his film on Sapna Didi will result in a clash between Anushka and Deepika at the box office," DNA quoted a source as saying.

"Both are small films, so they will be ready in a short time, unless there's any other roadblock. But YRF is known to not budge from dates, no matter who they clash with. On the other hand, Vishal had moved from his October 2 spot when he pushed the release of Rangoon. It's unlikely he will do the same with this film. So the clash is almost inevitable," the source added.

Meanwhile, Anushka's latest release Jab Harry Met Sejal that also features Shah Rukh Khan, bombed at the box office.