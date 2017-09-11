Bollywood clashes have become a common phenomenon in the industry. This year, we have seen big movies like Kaabil-Raees locking horns at the box office. Now, the upcoming year will reportedly have two leading ladies in the battlefield.

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are set for a clash due to their movies – Padmavati and Pari. According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has postponed the release of his movie to February 2018. The movie was earlier scheduled for release in November.

The month of February doesn't have big releases except for Anushka's Pari. "The makers are planning to release it in February 2018. Apart from Anushka Sharma's Pari (February 9, 2018), no other big film is slotted for February," a source told DNA.

As Padmavati is a big budget movie, will it affect Anushka's Pari? It will be interesting to see Ranveer Singh's ex and present girlfriend on the battlefield. Isn't it?

Reports of Padmavati's release date being postponed have been doing the rounds for a long time. Bhansali has not been able to complete the shooting due to several protests against the movie.

"SLB had an October 20 deadline, which is impossible to meet now. The workers' strike took away a few important days. Meanwhile, two of the principal actors — Deepika and Shahid — also had free dates, so they took off on vacations," a source told DNA.

"A lot of the shoot is still left. The major chunk may have been shot, but some big action sequences are still left. Ranveer's portions as the young Alauddin Khilji, too, remain to be shot."

Padmavati features Shahid Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer in the lead roles. Shahid's character is the husband of Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and will lock horns with the ruthless Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh).