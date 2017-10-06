Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently making headlines, for his upcoming thriller Ittefaq has something interesting to share.

A Gentleman actor has posted a footwear ad on his Instagram story underlying the statement 'Find your pair'. While he is talking about the shoes, but our heads took a different turn and we couldn't stop but think about Bollywood's most talked about 'pair' Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

The recent buzz was that the duo has parted ways, but they recently generated hope among fans when they were spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Alia and Sidharth arrived and left the party separately. The report also suggested that their mentor, Karan Johar, tried to advice them about getting back together. But Alia and Sid didn't pay heed to it.

Does this mean the lovable couple is not patching up?

Earlier reports had stated that Alia was miffed with Sidharth because of Jacqueline Fernandez. The Highway actress was irked with the closeness of Sid and Jackie outside work. They appeared in A Gentleman movie together and their chemistry was seen off-screen as well.

There was more gossip when Jacqueline apparently unfollowed Alia on Instagram. Later, it was reported that Jackie never followed Alia on that social media platform.

Talking about the ad, Metro Shoes, an Indian fashion footwear retailer, has appointed Siddharth as their brand ambassador.

On the professional front, Jacqueline's movie Judwaa 2 released on September 29, while Alia is shooting for Raazi with Vicky Kaushal.

Alia and Sidharth are also supposed to work together in Aashiqui 3, but reports suggest that the actress doesn't want to share screen space with the hunk. She has also recommended Ranbir Kapoor for the movie.