The filming of Deadpool 2 has started, lead actor Ryan Reynolds announced on social media. While he has been walking around dressed in his iconic red attire, the actor took a break from the filming to plant a sweet surprise for his friend, Thor director Taika Waititi.

The X-men actor, who shares a good relationship with the Marvel director, donned the red suit for a special photo shoot announcing a new cast member's arrival. The picture made the director's day.

Let's go back to 2016 before we break down the photo for you. You may remember that Waititi was at the helm of the acclaimed film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople. The movie has a stunning 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, why is this information so important, you ask?

Well, Deadpool 2 features one of the lead actors, Julian Dennison aka Ricky Baker from Hunt for the Wilderpeople. To welcome the new member, Reynolds was seen piggybacking Dennison as they looked far ahead.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm ??L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ

Posting the picture on his Facebook account, Reynolds said: "Giving Julian Dennison a warm welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together." The picture also teases that a fun roller-coaster ride awaits fans.

The picture immediately caught the attention of Waititi and he took to Twitter to express his excitement. He wrote: "Never in my wilderpeoplest dreams would I have imagined this picture existing. But.... Yessss. @JulianDennison @VancityReynolds #SkuxLife."

This week, fans were teased with a number of Deadpool 2 pictures as the behind-the-scene glimpses surfaced online. One of these pictures was shared by Reynolds on his Instagram account. The picture featured a clap board from the end of Day 1 of the filming. "The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt," he wrote.

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt.

The other pictures that surfaced online include Reynolds in his suit, under a pair of casual clothing. Though no particular spoilers were revealed, the photo showed the X-Men character with a gun in his hand and set for Mayhem.

Deadpool 2 is slated for release next summer, on June 1.

