The production of Deadpool 2 is underway and photos from the set have already made their way online. While actor Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share a few photos of his Deadpool avatar earlier, some fan-photographers are digging in for more exclusive set photos.

JustJared shared a few photos on the social media which features Reynolds in his Wade Wilson makeup. He was spotted filming for an action sequence while rain pouring in on the set.

Makers and actors of the film remained tight-lipped about the plot of upcoming action sequel, although fans are aware of the debut of Zazie Beetz as Domino and Josh Brolin as Cable. Brolin has been spontaneously sharing pictures from the set teasing fans about his character. He shared a photo of his Cable-esque haircut and also his insanely large guns referring to the preparation for his character.

In the Deadpool comics, both the characters of Cable and Domino are mentioned as the members of X-Force, the team which Deadpool is being associated with for a long time.

Previously, another set photo from the movie set kept the buzz high as it teased the return of Dopinder, the cab driver. Also, it contained an Easter egg for the Alpha Fight [Alpha Fight is a group belonged to the Marvel Universe which is connected to the X-Men universe as well. It consists of heroes including Northstar, Guardian, Aurora, Shaman, Snowbird.].

With a production budget of $58 million, the first instalment of Deadpool earned $783 million in total and remained the highest grossing movie in the X-Men franchise to date.

Deadpool 2 is slated to be released on June 1, 2018. Apart from Reynolds, the film will feature TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Karan Soni as David Leitch is on board to direct the sequel.

