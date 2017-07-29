When Datsun launched the more powerful version of its entry-level car redi-GO earlier this week, the word in the industry was that it had missed out on AMT (automated manual transmission) to mount a serious challenge for its competitors in the segment. However, emerging reports suggest that it may not be the case as the AMT variant of the redi-GO is still in the making.

According to a report by ET Auto, the redi-GO AMT equipped variant is coming to the market this fiscal. Currently, the redi-GO 1.0L can be fitted with CNG option. The redi-GO 1.0L is also likely to get the same AMT box as the Renault Kwid.

"The redi-GO engine is compatible with CNG. If customers want to transform to CNG they can do so, and that is good news. However, we don't have any plans to introduce diesel," the publication quoted Jerome Saigot, VP Datsun India as saying.

The redi-GO 1.0L was launched in the country on July 26 with a price tag of Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered with 999 cc three-cylinder, petrol engine that does duty on the Renault Kwid 1.0L. This engine is tuned to churn out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT). Datsun redi-GO competes against the likes of Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Both of this offer AMT options in the country.

The redi-GO 1.0L is offered only in two variants of the model and is available in five colour options—Ruby, Silver, Lime, Grey and White. T (O) and S variants of the redi-GO comes with new features such as central locking and remote keyless entry, black interiors and silver finish on the AC vents and horn pad.

Source: ET Auto