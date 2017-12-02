Datsun, the low-cost brand of Nissan, is reportedly gearing up to add a new variant to its entry-level Redi-GO in India soon. If the emerging reports are to be believed, the new AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant of the redi-GO would be one of the first models to hit the Indian market next year.

A report of AutocarIndia claims that the redi-GO 1.0 litre will soon have an AMT version soon and will be launched in the country as early as in January 2018 without specifying the exact launch date. The AMT version of the redi-GO is expected to get similar 5-speed AMT gearbox of the Kwid AMT.

The redi-GO 1.0L was launched in the country on July 26 with a price tag of Rs 3.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes powered with 999 cc three-cylinder, petrol engine that does duty on the Renault Kwid 1.0L. This engine is tuned to churn out 67 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT). Datsun redi-GO competes against the likes of Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Both of this offer AMT options in the country.

The redi-GO is also offered in the country with a 799cc three-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 53 bhp and peak torque of 72 Nm that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The small car also claims to return a fuel efficiency of 25.17 kmpl.

The redi-GO 1.0L is offered only in two variants of the model and comes with new features such as central locking and remote keyless entry, black interiors and silver finish on the AC vents and horn pad.