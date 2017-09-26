In keeping with the spirit of celebration of the festive season, Datsun India has launched a special-edition of the redi-Go hatchback.

Christened Datsun redi-Go Gold, the special-edition is offered only with a 1.0-litre engine and has been priced at Rs 3,69,737, ex-showroom pan-India.

As the name suggests, the special-edition boasts off prominent gold-inspired decals on the exterior together with gold-themed seats in the interior. The redi-Go Gold is offered in three body colours: Grey, Silver and White.

The special-edition redi-Go model flaunts first-in-segment ambient lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin. Since the Gold edition is based on the T (O) trim level, it is also packed with a Bluetooth audio system, a reverse parking sensor and others.

The 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the regular redi-Go models churns out 67bhp of power at 5500rpm and 91Nm of torque at 4250rpm, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It gets Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT).

"Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-Go Gold 1.0L limited edition. Datsun redi-Go Gold offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance, and a refreshing exterior which together reinforces Datsun's commitment to offering stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers," said Jerome Saigot, vice-president of Marketing & Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The redi-Go range is also expected to get the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) option soon. The redi-Go AMT variant likely to enter market in this fiscal. Currently, the redi-Go 1.0-litre can be fitted with CNG option.

The redi-GO 1.0-litre is likely to get the same AMT box as the Renault Kwid. Saigot had mentioned earlier that there was no plan for a redi-Go diesel model.