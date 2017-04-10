Japanese carmaker Nissan's low-cost brand in India, Datsun, has launched the special anniversary edition of its GO hatchback and GO+ MPV, as part of its third anniversary in the country. The Anniversary limited edition of Datsun GO is priced at Rs 4.19 lakh, while the new Datsun GO+ comes with a price tag of Rs 4.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The anniversary editions of GO and GO+ come with an Ambient Lighting app for mobile phones, which will allow the customer to choose the mood lighting inside car's cabin to suit his or her taste. On the exterior, both GO and GO+ get new body graphics along with Anniversary Edition badge and a sporty black rear spoiler.

Inside the cabin, the Datsun models feature blue inlays on the passenger seats that match the blue trim around the centre console. In addition to that, there are also features such as anniversary floor mats, art leather seats, a keyless entry system, Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensor, radio and USB connection on offer.

Datsun GO and GO+ come with features like follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensitive electric power steering, powerful air conditioning, front power windows, universal mobile phone holder, auxiliary-in and USB charger ports, and central locking and full wheel covers.

Under the hood, both GO and GO+ get 1.2-litre engines that can churn out a power of 67bhp and peak torque of 104Nm. It comes coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to deliver a fuel efficiency of 20.62kmpl.

Both models come with a two year/unlimited kilometres warranty with Free Road Side Assistance. The warranty can be extended up to five-year/unlimited kilometres with Free Road Side Assistance.