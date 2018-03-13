Datsun, the low-cost brand of Japanese carmaker Nissan, has added a new Remix Limited Edition variant to its GO hatchback and GO+ MPV in India. The Remix Limited Editions for Datsun GO and GO+ have been priced at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh, respectively.

"The Remix variants are a fantastic addition to the Datsun portfolio and we are delighted to introduce the exclusive Onyx Black color option in Datsun GO model. We are confident that the Remix Limited Editions of GO and GO+ variants will definitely turn heads on the roads," said Jerome Saigot, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The Remix Limited Editions of Datsun GO and GO+ get new hood and roof wraps, all-black interiors, and new dual-tone color combinations.

To be available for purchase across the showroom starting from March 12, the new limited edition models are equipped with the same 1.2-liter engines that can churn out 67 bhp of power and peak torque of 104 Nm.

The mill comes coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and is tuned to deliver a fuel efficiency of 20.62 kmpl.

Datsun GO Remix has been introduced in an exclusive Onyx black color mixed with orange decals. The Datsun GO+ Remix, on the other hand, comes in a dual-tone storm white color styled with orange and black decals. The Datsun GO and GO+ Remix are also available in Storm White and Dual-tone Silver pain shades, respectively.

The limited-edition versions of the GO and GO+ models come with nine new features: remote keyless entry, hands-free Bluetooth audio, new seat cover, all-black front grille, new black wheel covers, piano-black interiors, rear sporty spoiler, chrome exhaust finisher and chrome bumper bezel.

The GO and GO+ models come packed with features like follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensitive electric power steering, powerful air conditioning, front power windows, auxiliary-in and USB charger ports, and central locking. Both models come with a two year/unlimited kilometers warranty with Free Road-Side Assistance.