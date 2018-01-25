Datsun could be gearing up to add a surprise element to its range of models. After unveiling the new Datsun Cross recently in Indonesia, the company now seems to have shifted focus to the GO hatchback. What we could see in images that hit the internet is an updated model at a dealership in Indonesia.

The folks at Autonetmagz have shared images of what is believed to be the facelifted Datsun GO. Although the spy images do not give a clear idea of the changes made to the GO facelift, the hatchback seems to have received updates on the front bumper in line with the new Cross. The new updated model of GO shows revised front with new headlamps with a prominent grille. It is also expected to get LED daytime running lamps (DRLs).

The changes are expected to be made to the cabin of the GO hatchback. It is likely to get new touchscreen infotainment system like the one in the new Cross instead of the single-DIN audio system in the current model.

In the facelifted model of GO, Datsun may not make any changes under the hood. It now comes with a 1.2-litre engine that can churn out a power of 67bhp and peak torque of 104Nm. It comes coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox.

There is no official information on the launch of the new GO facelift in Indonesia or any other markets, where it is currently being sold. If launched, Datsun could also bring the updated GO model to the Indian market.