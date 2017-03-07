Singapore start-up Paktor Group has appointed Shang-Hsiu Koo as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Koo brings to Paktor Group more than 10 years of executive experience working with both public and private companies across the digital and financial sectors. For six years, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at NASDAQ-listed Jiayuan.com and took the company public in 2011.

Prior to joining Jiayuan, Koo was an equity research analyst at Piper Jaffray, Oppenheimer & Co., and Pacific Epoch, covering China online games and media.

"I am excited to join the largest social entertainment and dating company in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. Live streaming and dating in Southeast Asia and Taiwan is in its early stages but will become a multi-billion-dollar business in the next few years. I look forward to helping the company invest and grow its operations in the region," Paktor Group, which runs a dating app, quoted Koo as saying in a statement.

Joseph Phua, CEO of Paktor Group / 17 Media, said the appointment would be a key factor in driving growth for the dating app.

"The appointment of Shang-Hsiu is a big boost to our plans in becoming a dominant player in the global social entertainment and dating scene. With his previous experience as CFO at Jiayuan, I believe Paktor Group's financial planning as well as financial management are in good hands. We are excited to have him on board to contribute in the growth of the company and guide us to the next stage," the statement quoted him as saying.

Since its founding in 2013, Paktor Group has expanded beyond Singapore to the rest of Southeast Asia and Taiwan, becoming the largest social dating group in the region.

The company recently acquired a controlling stake in Taiwan live streaming company 17 Media to expand its business to social entertainment. Along with its other acquisitions in social dating such as Down, Inc and Goodnight, the group's social entertainment and dating assets combine for 20 million users in Asia.