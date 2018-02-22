Xiaomi launched its much-hyped Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on Thursday, February 22. As expected, the handsets were sold like hot cakes and went out of stock in just a few minutes.

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain has announced on his Twitter handle that a total of 3000,000 Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro units were sold in less than three minutes after the sales window was opened. He has described it as the biggest sale ever in India.

Next sale date and time

So, when can Redmi Note fans in India buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro again? Well, Manu Kumar Jain has announced that the handsets will be up for sale again on Wednesday, February 28. The sales window will open at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Customers don't have to register online before buying the handsets like in the case of flash sales. It is obvious from day 1 sale that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro could be sold out in a few minutes in the second sales too. So, those who are desperate to own one of the devices have to be alert and log on to the websites on time.

You can buy the Redmi Note 5 at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It features a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro also comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 16,999. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and run Android Nougat OS. It also has a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a dual 12MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm) + 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12 μm) main camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, a 20MP front-snapper with f/2.0, 1/2.8" and LED flash, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.

It may be noted that both the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro customers can avail Reliance Jio cashback worth Rs 2,200 and up to 4.5TB 4G data through "Jio #GiveMe5 Offer".