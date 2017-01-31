Veteran filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao underwent a chest surgery at Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 31. The 74-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he complained of respiratory problems on Tuesday morning.

In a bulletin released by the hospital on Rao's health earlier in the day, the doctors had said that he has been put on life support system at the ICU.

"Following infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao has been admitted. He has been given ventilator support and he is reacting to the treatment well. He will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery," IANS had quoted an official statement by KIMS Managing Director and CEO Bollineni Bhaskar Rao.

If we are to go by the buzz on social media, the doctors have already conducted the chest surgery of Dasari Narayana Rao. iDream News tweeted: "No need to worry about #DasariNarayanaRao's condition. Surgery is underway and it will be completed on 6 PM, says minister Talasani."

Dasari Narayana Rao entered the Telugu film industry as a director with Samsaram Sagaram in 1973. He has directed about 151 films, produced 53 films and worked in more than 250 films as a dialogue writer and lyricist in his career spanning 43 years. Most of his films emphasise social injustice, corruption and gender discrimination.

The director has received two National Film Awards, nine state Nandi Awards and six Filmfare Awards South. He holds that Limca World Record for directing the most number of films. He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu are some of his best films.