The first look posters of Darshan's upcoming mega-budget movie Kurukshetra were released online on Thursday, August 3. The makers have unveiled a few posters and announced the cast and other details about the formal launch function of the Kannada flick.

Darshan in a colourful outfit with a mace leaves a good impression on the audience. In another poster, he is seen twirling his moustache. His body language appears to be perfect for the role of Duryodhana.

The film has Ravichandran in the role of Krishna, Sneha as Draupadi, Saikumar as Shakuni, Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu and Lakshmi as Kunthi. Haripriya, Srinath, Srinivasa Murthy, Pavithra Lokesh and many others are part of the cast. The hunt for the actor to play Karna's role is on.

The makers have approached Arjun Sarja, Shivaraj Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and a few others. But none of them has accepted the offer.

Kurukshetra has Jayanan Vincent's cinematography, V Harikrishna's music, Johny Harsha's editing, Kiran Kumar's art work and King Solomon's action sequences.

The Kannada movie will be launched on August 6 at Dr Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 6 pm in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, DK Shivakumar, KFCC President Sa Ra Govindu and many other big names from Sandalwood.

Kurukshetra will be shot in 2D and 3D formats and the majority of the shooting will happen in Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad.

The movie, which is produced by Muniratna and directed by Naganna, is based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and is narrated from the perspective of Duryodhana, the ruthless and greedy son of blind king Dhritarashtra and queen Gandhari.