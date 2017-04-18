Sandalwood stars are pushing the boundaries by taking up challenging roles. After Darshan gave nod to mega-budget film Mahabharatha, his on-screen rival Sudeep has reportedly shown interest in a historical subject based on the life and times of King Vishnuvardhana.

Darshan's Kurukshetra

Munirathna, leading producer and President of Kannada Producers' Council, is aiming to pull off a casting coup of sorts. He has reportedly approached Darshan to play one of the key roles in the movie titled Kurukshetra– based on the Hindu epic Mahabharatha.

Darshan is likely to be seen in the role of Duryodhana. Ambareesh and Upendra are expected to be part of this flick. In fact, Sudeep is also being considered for a key character. Naganna, who made the historical film Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna, is helming the project.

Sudeep-Nagashekhar together for a film?

In other development, Sudeep is reportedly being approached by Nagashekhar for a film on the Hoysala king. The director, whose Masthi Gudi is getting ready for the release, is doing extensive research on the subject. The multilingual film will be made with a budget of Rs 60 crore, keeping Kiccha's market in mind. But Sudeep is yet to give his consent.

Sudeep is expected to give a green signal after the final script is locked.

Meanwhile, Sudeep's Hebbuli has completed its 50-day run in theatres. The film is still going strong and has become one of the biggest hits in his career.

Darshan's Chakravarthy opened to fairly positive reviews on last Friday. Chakravarthy also did good business in the opening weekend.