Stephen King's newest literary adaptation The Dark Tower is going to turn our world upside down. Why? If you take a close look at the new poster of the forthcoming horror movie, then it will be clearly understandable.

However, right now every Stephen King follower is dying to know when the trailer will be released for the movie. Some even started mocking about it saying it will be the first film in the history without a trailer.

Also read: The Dark Tower: Author Stephen King unveils the first poster of Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey vehicle

Hence we are trying to respond to all those diehard fans and have discovered the RELEASE DATE of the trailer for The Dark Tower. And, it should be April 19, 2017. Here's how.

If you thoroughly scan the official Facebook and Twitter pages of The Dark Tower, then you can see the film released something big on 19th of every month since January.

On December 19th, Sony Pictures revealed a first look of the movie that features Idris Elba along with Tom Taylor. Some production stills from the movie were unveiled on February 19. Again, on March 19, the first Dark Tower poster was revealed featuring Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) with his companion Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), and Walter Padick (McConaughey) as well. Thus, we can keep our hope high that the trailer for the movie will be released either on April 19 or May 19. That's too late though!

Pilgrim, there are other worlds than these. Come with us on the adventure. #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/0h0UnMq39i — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 19, 2017

If you really wonder about the number 19, then one should know that the number 19 always has significance in all the Stephen King novels including The Dark Tower. The mystery is likely to be explored in this movie as well.

And may you have twice the number. #DarkTowerMovie pic.twitter.com/SYLFpsjGrn — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 19, 2016

Here's the official synopsis of The Dark Tower movie:

The Dark Tower series tells the story of Roland Deschain, Mid-World's last gunslinger, who is traveling southeast across Mid-World's post-apocalyptic landscape, searching for the powerful but elusive magical edifice known as The Dark Tower. Located in the fey region of End-World, amid a sea of singing red roses, the Dark Tower is the nexus point of the time-space continuum. It is the heart of all worlds, but it is also under threat. Someone, or something, is using the evil technology of the Great Old Ones to destroy it.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the sci-fi-horror film's cast includes Idris Elba (Roland Deschain) and Matthew McConaughey (Walter Padick).

The Dark Tower movie opens in theatres on August 4, 2017. Previously the movie was scheduled to release on February 17, 2017. But later the release date was pushed back to July 28, 2017, as it required more work on the visual effects of the movie.