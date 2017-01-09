Aamir Khan's Dangal continues to have a wonderful run at the box office in both national and international markets. The film has now crossed Rs 650 crore worldwide, beating magnum opus Baahubali's lifetime record.

Prabhas' blockbuster flick Baahubali earned Rs 650 crore gross at the worldwide box office and ranked second in the India's top 15 highest grossing films. But, now Dangal has bagged that position with earnings of Rs 650.37 crore in its 18th day. Aamir's PK holds the first position in the list.

Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal is having a successful run in the Indian market. It has become the highest grossing film of all times with the nett domestic collection of Rs 345.30 crore. The gross domestic collection has crossed Rs 479 crore. In fact, Dangal has also become the highest grossing Hindi movie in the US, Australia and Canada.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Dangal will able to surpass PK's worldwide lifetime record or not. The global gross figure of PK is Rs 792 crore. However, the movie has beaten Aamir's last film's record domestically in the third weekend at the box office.

Aamir proved that he is actually a perfectionist, who has not only impressed the audience with his performances, but also made records with his flicks. Ghajini was the first film to cross Rs 100 crore mark, 3 Idiots was the first one to cross Rs 200 crore mark, PK was the first to surpass Rs 300 crore mark and now, Dangal is the first one to cross Rs 350 crore.