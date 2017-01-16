Aamir Khan's Dangal remains unstoppable at the Indian box office. The movie is making good business even four weeks into its release. Surprisingly, OK Jaanu, which hit screens last week, failed to put a dent on Dangal's business at the box office.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has collected Rs 4.24 crore on Sunday (day 24) and its fourth weekend collection stands at Rs 10.24 crore. The total box office collection of Dangal has reached Rs 370.11crore net at the domestic market. The film is now heading towards Rs 375 crore mark. "#Dangal is heading towards ₹ 375 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 10.24 cr. Total: ₹ 370.11 cr," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On the other hand, OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, raked in Rs 4.82 crore on Sunday (day 3) and its total three day collection now stands at Rs13.80 crore net at the Indian box office. "#OkJaanu saw limited growth... Affected on Sun due to cricket match... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr. Total: ₹ 13.80 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Interestingly, trade analysts had predicted OK Jaanu will bring Dangal's box office collection to a halt, believing that Aamir's film had already run its course. However, it seems viewers are not over with Dangal as they continue to prefer watching the film rather than OK Jaanu. Dangal has broken all Bollywood box office records and have also won several awards, which no wonder have helped draw people to the theatres.

As for OK Jaanu, the movie didn't open on a great note and the negative reviews made sure the collection has further dropped. Also, apart from Dangal, Shaad Ali's film has to compete with Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's xXx:Return of Xander Cage, which hit the screens a day after OK Jaanu's release. The ongoing ODI cricket matches have also affected the film's business.

OK Jaanu, co-produced by Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, is the official remake of Ratnam's Tamil blockbuster, OK Kanmani, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and dancer Leela Samson in pivotal roles.