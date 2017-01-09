Aamir Khan's Dangal continues to rule the box office and now, it has become all time highest grosser in just 17 days. The third weekend box office collection of the movie has surpassed the lifetime record of PK on Sunday.

Also read: Aamir Khan's Dangal becomes 2nd highest grossing Hindi film

After making over Rs 10 crore on Saturday, the domestic box office collection of the movie in its third weekend was Rs 330 crore. It has now surpassed Aamir's previous film PK's collection, which earned Rs 340 crore net at the Indian box office.

"#Dangal hits double digits yet again on Sat... All set to cross #PK today [Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 330.96 cr," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the 16th day box office collection. He had also posted the top five highest grosser Hindi films.

Dangal has not only beaten Salman Khan's Sultan, but has also left his own big movies behind. Aamir's Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3, while Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, are the part of the list of Bollywood's highest grosser.

Hindi Film Name Lifetime Collection (Rs in crore) Dangal Over 340 PK 340.8 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 320.34 Sultan 300.45 Dhoom 3 284.27

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has not only won Indian hearts, but has impressed the audience all around the world. The film is seeing a good run in the overseas market as well. On its 12th day, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of PK in the Australian market. And now, it has become the highest grossing Hindi movie in USA and Canada as well.

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Sat, 7 Jan: $ 25.58 million [₹ 174.30 cr]... HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi film* in USA-Canada and Australia. ??? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

The film is inspired from the life journey of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir) and he made his daughters the top wrestlers of India. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played the characters of his daughters, have garnered immense appreciation from all quarters. All the characters in the movie have done a phenomenal job and the storyline has also impressed the audience.