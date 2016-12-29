Aamir Khan's Dangal had a phenomenal opening at the box office and the film is still seeing a good run in India as well as in the international market. While the film's earnings are set to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the opening week in India, it also races towards Rs 100 crore at the overseas box office.

Dangal has received a positive response from the US and UAE-GCC, where the film released before it did in India. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 60.99 crore, while on Tuesday the collection has been reported as Rs 94.29 crore at the overseas box office. "#Dangal races towards ₹ 100 cr in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Tue: $ 13.82 million [₹ 94.29 cr]. Some screens yet to report," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film seems to be unstoppable at the box office with its collection in both domestic and international markets. On Tuesday, the domestic collection of Dangal crossed Rs 150 crore mark and it is soon expected to join the Rs 200 crore club.

However, Dangal failed to surpass Khan's prevvious film Dhoom 3's overseas record in the opening weekend. Dhoom 3 collected over Rs 69 crore approximately, while Dangal collected approximately US$9 million (Rs 60.97 crore gross) at the overseas box office in the five-day-extended opening weekend. However, it broke the record of PK, which grossed $7.9 million overseas.

The earnings of Aamir's Dangal is expected to be higher, especially in India as there are no big releases till the mid of January. Dangal has already won hearts and the actors have been appreciated for their amazing performances.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial is a biopic on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir). It is about Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters who went on to become world class wrestling champions. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the characters of his daughters, Sakshi Tanwar plays their mother's role.