Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee is no stranger to taking on his opponents on the cricket field with his fear-inflicting pace. However, on Friday, September 8, the 40-year-old was at a wrestling ring, battling against local wrestlers in Mysuru, one of the most populous cities in Karnataka.

Lee proves his mettle inside the ring

Lee, who is part of the television commentary panel for the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL 2017), approached the bout in a professional manner by bending down to touch the ground before entering the ring.

The pacer, sporting a grey shorts and a blue tee shirt, was reportedly greeted to a loud cheer from the crowd that had gathered to watch the legendary Australian fast bowler showcase his wrestling skills.

Surprisingly, Lee is seen winning a mini battle against his opponent - one of the trained wrestlers at the venue. A video clip of the cricketer slamming down the wrestler was uploaded by the official Twitter handle of KPL.

Check it out here

Lee seems to be enjoying his stay in Mysuru. The New South Wales man, along with his compatriot and co-commentator Dean Jones, was seen spending time with elephants in the city. He took to Twitter to share a video of himself and Jones seeking blessings from one of the elephants.

Lee also had visited Mysuru Queen Pramoda Devi and had a private tour of the Royal Palace. The Australian star even revealed he had played piano for the "Royal Highness of Mysuru".

What a great day! Got to visit a beautiful palace here in Mysuru and get blessed by Ruby the Elephant ? @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/iQFDAwXzCH — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 4, 2017 An honour to meet her Royal Highness of Mysuru today. A Private tour of the Royal Palace & even played the piano for her @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/KI2FMfiAIy — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 4, 2017

Lee, known for his pace and toe-crushers during his heydays, featured in 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Australia. He was part of the World Cup winning Australian squads in 2003 and 2007 before retiring in 2012.

Notably, Lee has also been associated with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The celebrated cricketer, who has tried his hand in films as well, was even spotted wearing dhotis during his time in the South Indian state.