Actor Aamir Khan's Dangal is seeing a wonderful run at the box office since its release on December 23, 2016. The movie has not only done well at the Indian box office, but also in the international market. It has become the highest grossing Bollywood movie in Australia.

Dangal box office collection: Aamir Khan's film beats lifetime business of 3 Idiots

Dangal continues to break records of Aamir's previous films. On its 12th day, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of 3 Idiots in the domestic market and of PK at the Australian market. In Australia, it has become the highest grosser Bollywood movie.

"#Dangal sets new benchmarks in Australia, becomes highest grossing Indian film in the region [A$ 2.22 mn] in 12 days. #PK was A$ 2.11 mn," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film is unstoppable at the international market as well. Dangal has crossed Rs 150 crore overseas, while it is set to surpass Rs 300 crore mark on its 13th day at the box office.

Dangal has also received a positive response from the US and UAE-GCC, where the film released before it did in India. The film is also expected to earn more in the domestic market as there are no big releases till the mid of January.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial is a biopic on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir) and his daughters. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played the characters of his daughters, have garnered immense appreciations from all quarters. All the characters in the movie have done a phenomenal job and the storyline has also impressed the audience.