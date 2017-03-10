Rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now that Fatima Sana Shaikh will feature in Aamir Khan's Thug Of Hindostan. It was also said that Aamir wanted his Dangal actress to play a small but significant role in the film. However, if the latest report is to be believed, producer Aditya Chopra has refused to cast Fatima in his film.

While you must be wondering what made the filmmaker not sign Fatima, who delivered a stupendous performance in Bollywood's highest grossing film of all time, Dangal, there is a strong reason behind it.

According to a report in Miss Malini, there is a dream sequence in the film in which Aamir and Fatima's characters share a kiss and Aditya wasn't very keen on roping in Fatima, as he believes that the audience will not approve of Aamir kissing an actress, who played his daughter in Dangal.

Earlier Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor's names were doing the rounds, but things failed to materialise and the makers are yet to lock the final lead actress.

The makers had earlier said that they were not very particular about casting an actress of a certain age, but were looking for the right actress, who would do justice to the role. Meanwhile, Thugs of Hindostan is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. Rumour has it that the storyline of the film is quite fascinating and is on the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean. Directed by Vijay Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is all set to release on Diwali 2018.