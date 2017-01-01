Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, continues to dominate the box office with its collection still going strong on the second week. Dangal completed nine days at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its earning close to Rs 250 crore nett.

Dangal movie review: It will make you laugh, cry and then blow whistles in the theatre

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal has been having a superb run at the box office since its opening day. The movie had crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic market on its third day and surpassed Rs 200 crore by the end of its day eight.

Now, with the excellent collection on its ninth day, Dangal is set to cross Rs 250 crore collection by the completion of its day 10 at the Indian box office. Dangal collected Rs 22.72 crore nett on Saturday, taking its nine-day collection to Rs 239.01 crore nett.

"#Dangal is on a RECORD SMASHING spree..Will cross Rs 250 cr today [Sun]. [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 22.72 cr. Total: Rs 239.01 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The Aamir-starrer has not only been performing brilliantly at the Indian box office but also in the overseas market.

The film has collected over Rs 131 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to over Rs 400 crore. "#Dangal is TERRIFIC internationally...OVERSEAS – Total till Sat, 31 Dec: $ 19.28 million [Rs 131.02 cr]," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Dangal has already broken several box office records and considering the current pace, the movie is likely to go a long way. It has fully cashed in on the festive season but now its collection may witness a gradual fall as the holidays are over.