Aamir Khan's Dangal has been having a wonderful run at the box office since day 1 and now, its collection has crossed Rs 200 crore at the domestic market by the end of its day 8.

Dangal review: Here is what Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh and others have to say

The movie Dangal completed its 8th day on Friday at the Indian box office and it seems to be unstoppable. The film had entered the 100 crore club by the end of its 3rd day and maintained its pace at the commercial circuits all through the week.

The Aamir-starrer could not cross the 200 crore mark by the end of its first week by a small margin of less than Rs 3 crore. But it achieved the feat on Friday, continuing its splendid performance at the Indian box office.

Dangal had collected Rs 39.78 crore on its opening day and witnessed massive jump on weekends, earning Rs 34.82 crore on Saturday and Rs 42.41 crore on Sunday. The movie kept the momentum intact even during the weekdays.

Dangal collected Rs 25.69 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 23.09 crore on Tuesday, Rs 21.46 crore on Wednesday and Rs 20.29 crore on Thursday, taking its 7 day total domestic collection to Rs 197.53 crore nett.

The current trend of the movie and early estimates suggest that Dangal made excellent collection on its day 8 as well. The film collected Rs 20 crore nett (approximately) at the Indian box office on Friday, taking its earning to over Rs 215 crore. The exact figures are yet to be out.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal has been breaking box office records and it is expected to surpass the lifetime collection of several Bollywood blockbusters of 2016.