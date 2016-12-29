Dangal 6th day box office collection: Aamir Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark on Wednesday

Aamir Khan's Dangal remained rock-steady at the Indian box office on Wednesday, taking its six-day domestic total collection closer to the mark of Rs 200 crore nett.

Dangal opend to overwhelming response and went from strength to strength over the weekend. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office in three days. When compared to its Sunday business, the film witnessed 39.43 percent drop on Monday, but its collection was much bigger than the opening day collection of MS Dhoni:The Untold Story (Rs 21.30 crore), the third biggest opener of 2016.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed biographical sports drama went on showing dips on Tuesday and Wednesday. But its collection was still bigger than that of the opening day collection of MS Dhoni:The Untold Story. Dangal has collected Rs 69.98 crore nett at the Indian box office on the weekdays.

Dangal has collected a total of Rs 176.98 crore nett at the Indian box office in six days and its domestic gross total stands at Rs 245.82 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted the day-wise breakup of its collection: "#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total: ₹ 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING!"

As per early trends, Dangal is expected to collect over Rs 19 crore at the Indian box office on its seventh day and its first week nett is likely to cross Rs 196 crore. It would surpass Rs 200 crore marrk on its eighth day. Taran Adarsh predicted on his Twitter account: "#Dangal is heading for ₹ 190 cr+ Week 1... Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well... Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr on 2nd Fri..."

Dangal would definitely beat the records of Aamir Khan's previous releases Dhoom 3 and PK, which collected Rs 188 crore and Rs 183 crore, respectively at the Indian box office in their opening weeks. However, it will not be able to beat the record of Salman Khan's Sultan, which is the all time highest grossing Bollywood film with its first week collection of Rs 208.82 crore nett. nett.

However, Bollywood trade analysts believe the collection of Dangal is more remarkable than that of Sultan. "The Salman Khan starrer was buoyed big time by the Eid holiday. In case of Dangal, there is no holiday and that makes it all the more remarkable that the Week One collections would be around the Rs. 195 crore mark," Joginder Tuteja writes on Bollywood Hungama.