Aamir Khan's Dangal is still unstoppable in its fifth week and made good collection at the worldwide box office on its 30th day. The total global collection of the movie has reached Rs 724 crore gross.

Dangal, which was released in theatres on 23 December 2016, fared well at the box office in the first three weeks with no competitors. The film clashed with big ticket films like OK Jaanu, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Khaidi No 150 and Gautamiputra Satakarni in its fourth week. However, the movie continued to do good business at the ticket counters.

The Aamir Khan starrrer has continued to keep the cash registers ringing- Dangal collected Rs 1.19 crore on its fifth Friday and Rs 2.10 crore on Saturday. The movie raked in a total of 378.24 crore nett at the Indian box office in 30 days. Taran Adarsh ‏tweeted: "#Dangal witnesses a spurt in biz yet again... 76.47% growth... [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 378.24 cr. India biz. ATBB."

Dangal is doing wonders not just in the domestic box office, but also in the international markets. The movie is set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the overseas box office in its fifth weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till 21 Jan: $ 29.19 million [₹ 198.73 cr]... Nears ₹ 200 cr mark... USA-Canada $ 12.11 mn UAE-GCC $ 8.40 mn UK $ 4 mn."

Dangal has collected Rs 525.31 crore gross in the domestic market and Rs 198.73 crore in the international box offices, taking the tally to Rs 724.04 crore worldwide. The movie has become the second all time highest grossing Indian movie. However, the film will not be able to beat the record of PK- which is holding the top rank with a total collection of Rs 792 crore- given the current rate of money its making at the box office.