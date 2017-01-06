Aamir Khan's Dangal has been on a record breaking spree at the worldwide box office and broken several old business records. But there are six business records Dhoom 3, PK and Sultan that the film has failed to break.

The Aamir Khan-starrer, which released in theatres on December 23, has kept the cash registers ringing at the domestic ticket counters. Dangal has collected Rs 115.96 crore nett at the Indian box office, taking its 14-day domestic total collection to Rs 313.50 crore nett. The film has raked in a total of over $23.98 million (Rs 162.83 crore gross) at the overseas box office in two weeks.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed sports drama has surpassed many domestic and international collection records set by the previous Bollywood releases and has now set its own benchmarks. However, there are some records, which Dangal has failed to beat. Here are the details of those records:

1. PK and Sultan collection in US premieres

Aamir Khan's previous movie PK, which was released as a Christmas treat on 2014, collected $1 million at the US box office in the premiere shows and is the biggest Bollywood opener of all time in the US. Considering its hype and promotion, Dangal was expected to smash this record, but it failed to beat it by grossing $282,280 at US box office. It also failed to break the record of Sultan, which is in the second rank with its collection of $786,194.

2. Dhoom 3 and Sultan first day collection in domestic market

Dhoom 3 collected Rs 36.22 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day and it is the biggest opener for Aamir Khan. On other hand, Sultan collected Rs 36.54 crore in the domestic market on its first day and is the biggest Bollywood opener of 2016. Dangal was expected to beat both these records, but failed to do so as it collected Rs 29.78 crore on its opening day.

3. Dhoom 3 and Sultan opening weekend record in domestic market

Dhoom 3 and Sultan collected Rs 107.61 crore nett and 180.36 crore nett, respectively, at the Indian box office in their opening weekend. Dangal collected Rs 107.01 crore nett at the domestic box office in its first weekend and failed to beat these records.

4. Dhoom 3 and Sultan opening weekend record in international market

Dhoom 3 and Sultan grossed $10.17 million (Rs 62.95 crore) and $13.7 million (Rs 91.93 crore), respectively, at the overseas box office in the first weekend of their release. Dangal could not beat this record as it collected $9 million (Rs 60.99 crore) in the international markets in its opening weekend.

5. Sultan opening week record in domestic market

Sultan collected Rs 229.16 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week of its release and it is the all time highest grossing Hindi film in the opening week. Dangal could not beat the record of the Salman Khan starrer, as it collected Rs 197.54 crore nett at the domestic box office in its opening week.

6. Opening week collection in international market

Sultan and Dhoom 3 collected $17.46 million and $17.02 million at the overseas box office in their opening week, while Dangal raked in $15.01 million in the country.