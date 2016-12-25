Aamir Khan's Dangal has overcome the demonetisation effect as the movie has struck gold at the box office in two days. The Bollywood movie has made a collection of Rs 64.60 crore and showing the signs of ending its first weekend on a high note.

After minting Rs 29.78 crore on the opening day, Dangal has seen about 20 percent growth in its business on Saturday as the movie earned Rs 34.82 crore to take its two-day total to Rs 64.60 crore. "#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: ₹ 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu], " leading trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Dangal has become the second biggest opener in Aamir Khan's career after Dhoom 3, which had minted Rs 36.22 crore on its first day. The Christmas season has once again turned to be a wonderful time for Aamir Khan as his latest movie is set to taste a big success at the box office.

Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and PK are his previous movies that were released during Christmas season and turned big hits at the box office.

Dangal has got an overwhelming response from the audience, which is expected to do wonders for the movie in the days to come. Trade experts are predicting Dangal to reach Rs 100-crore club in its first weekend for which the movie has to collect about Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

However, the movie will remain as the second biggest collecting-movie in the first weekend of the year. Salman Khan's Sultan has occupied the first position by earning Rs 180.36 crore in extended five-day first weekend.

Top 10 First Weekend Grossers of 2016