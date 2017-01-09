After beating Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the Indian box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal has surpassed PK's lifetime collection to become the highest grossing film of all time.

Dangal 11-day box office collection: Aamir's film set to become fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 300 crore, beating PK

On Sunday (17th day), Dangal collected Rs 14.33 crore, and its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 345.30 crore nett. It has surpassed PK's record of Rs 340.8 crore nett. It should be noted that the wrestling drama has collected the massive amount in just 17 days of its release.

The film requires another Rs 4.7 crore to enter the Rs 350 crore club at the domestic market. And as you read the story, Dangal may have already collected the required amount from the first few shows on Monday (18th day) and has become the first film to cross the Rs 350 crore mark.

It remains to be seen if the Nitesh Tiwari directorial manages to enter the Rs 400 crore club. Aamir's movies are known for setting benchmarks for box office collection in India. Mr Perfectionist's Ghajini was the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 100 crore, while 3 Idiots was the first Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore and PK was the first to reach Rs 300 crore club.

However, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark seems quite difficult considering Dangal will lose screens to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer OK Jaanu, which will hit the theatres this week. Also, the rate of box office collection has also dropped since the first week.