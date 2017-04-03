One couple will go home at the end of Monday's (April 3) episode of Dancing with the Stars, and based on scores alone, Mr T seems to be in the danger zone.

After last week's performance, Mr T and his dancing partner Kym Johnson were landed in the 11th place with just 22 points. Votes from audience will decide if they stay on in the competition.

Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars will see the contestants dancing to iconic Las Vegas songs, and another highlight of the night will be a stunning performance by Julianne and Derek Hough.

The brother-sister duo are soon embarking on a countrywide tour and they will be previewing the performance on Monday's episode of the dancing reality show. Hough, in an interview with TVGuide, described the entire performance as very personal as it talks about their family and their lives.

"The message and the moral behind it is this is our life, we've gone through it, and it's sort of our closure now, but everything is going to be all right, basically," she said. "It's to 'Unsteady,' which is such a beautiful song. It tells a story about our parents getting a divorce, and we have to be there for each other even though we feel pretty unsteady at the time, but we're going to be looking at our lives in this scene we're setting, as adult versions of ourselves."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC. Here are the song and dance routines for week 3.