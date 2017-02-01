Since her humiliating loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 2017, Ronda Rousey has not stated whether she will be returning to the octagon or not. But UFC president Dana White said in a recent interview that he does not expect the former UFC women's bantamweight champion to return.

"Her spirits are good and she's doing her own thing. In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now -- and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing -- but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done. I think she's going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting" ESPN quoted the UFC president as saying.

Ronda Rousey revolutionised the sport for women and she is the main reason women are competing in the UFC right now.

She was the first female champion in the UFC and went on to dominate the division for a long time having defended her title on six consecutive occasions before she lost to Holly Holm at UFC 193.

"She changed the world. She put female fighting on the map. She's been part of the biggest fights in the history of women fighting and I hope those records can be broken. I don't know if they can, but I hope they can" White added.

Meanwhile, the fighter who is responsible for possibly ending Ronda Rousey's UFC career, Amanda Nunes, has issued an apology for her post-fight comments stating that she was overwhelmed, full of emotions and hurt at that time and admits what she said and posted after their fight was wrong and has apologized to fans.

