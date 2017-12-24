Jana Sena Party chief and power star Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, December 23, demanded justice from the Andhra Pradesh (AP) government for a Dalit woman who was allegedly assaulted by leaders from the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday, December 20, in the Pendurthi village in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

It is reported that 14 Dalit families there have been engaged in agriculture in a land allotted to them by the revenue authorities under NTR Vidyonnathi scheme a decade ago. But the adjacent land was later allotted to the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation for setting up of a bottling company.

Some land mafia, supported by the ruling party leaders, apparently tried to grab the Dalits' land with the fabricated documents. Resisting it strongly, the Dalits reportedly moved the high court and got orders in their favour.

Subsequently, the land grabbers made an attempt to drive away the Dalit families on Wednesday, said local reports.

This move led to clashes between the two groups. As a result, the Dalit woman who was reportedly at the forefront of the protests was dragged and assaulted allegedly by the members of ruling TDP.

She then approached the Pendurthi police and lodged a complaint in this regard, naming six TDP leaders.

Pawan Kalyan said he was shocked and disturbed by the news and he took to his Twitter account to take on the state government. In a series of tweets, the power star requested the government and the authorities concerned to ensure justice for the woman.

Here is Jana Sena Party supreme's series of posts: