Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was convicted by a Patiala court on Friday in a human-trafficking case. His fans expressed shock after learning about it.

He has been sentenced to two years jail in the case that dates back to 2003. However, he got a bail within minutes leaving the social media users shocked. While the pop singer was convicted in the case after 14 years of trial, the bail was granted in just a few minutes, they felt.

Many tweets mocked the Indian judiciary system.

While some of the reactions to Daler's superfast bail are serious in nature, some took digs at it in the form of memes. Some even suggested that the pop singer managed to get bail so fast because of his celebrity status.

"Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let's dedicate his song 'Na Na Na Re' to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity?," one verified Twitter user said.

"Why not just acquit him directly? Why waste time and public money running the trial? Let the judges spend their time to put closures to the cases of the common-man, waiting for justice for decades," tweet came from another verified handle.

Some of the funny tweets compared the speed at which Daler got bail with that of Usain Bolt, bullet trains and even MS Dhoni's ability to toss off the cricket stump bails from behind the wickets.

Twitter reactions:

PA : Sir #DalerMehndi ke bail papers ready hain...



Judge : Abey thoda to ruk yaar, convict to hone de.. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 16, 2018

Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let's dedicate his song 'Na Na Na Re' to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity? — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 16, 2018

2:05 PM: Daler Mehndi convicted.

2:27 PM: Daler Mehndi granted bail.



Why not just acquit him directly? Why waste time and public money running the trial? Let the judges spend their time to put closures to the cases of the common-man, waiting for justice for decades. pic.twitter.com/3M5l3Qj08i — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 16, 2018

Jail for 2 years but out on bail in 27 minutes ... that's the power of our judicial system ☠️#DalerMehndi pic.twitter.com/pXCUtv1E0i — Pari (@pari_princess13) March 16, 2018

Reaction of every meme maker on Daler mehndi 's bail.

Meme maker: abhi toh tweet socha tha , bail bhi ho gyi pic.twitter.com/h5f7GOVnMs — Harshit sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) March 16, 2018

Courts working style -

Pic 1 - judgements

Pic 2 - granting Bail#DalerMehndi pic.twitter.com/APc7zIpMSS — $rujana (@i_srujana) March 16, 2018

Shame shame

Daler Mehndi Gets convicted and gets Two year imprisonment ...gets bail in less than 2 hours... #DalerMehndi — NG? (@nitin_nitingarg) March 16, 2018

The Great Indian Judicial system



It took 15 years to sentence 02 years jail to Daler Mehndi and only 15 minutes for him to get bail. — khooobsurat.com (@Raja_Chowdhury) March 16, 2018

What is the fastest thing?



Kids - Bullet Train..



Men - Dhoni's Stumping..



Legends - Daler mehndi Getting A Bail..

???? — zero (@zeeeeroooooo) March 16, 2018

By The Time I Finished Cooking Maggi, Daler Mehndi Was Convicted For Trafficking & Out On Bail — Sagar Gupta (@sagarguptadelhi) March 16, 2018

2.05 PM-- Daler mehndi convicted

2.27 PM ---Daler mehndi granted bail....lol

Why Every day indian judiciary proves it's only for Rich & Powerful..?

Finally money wins .. Enjoy india... — Anupama Mathur (@AnupamaMathur2) March 16, 2018

Ussain Bolt: I am the fastest.

Vijay Mallya: No, I am the fastest.

Daler Mehndi: Hee hee... You kids :) — Venkatramh Balasubramanian, CFA (@b_venkatramh) March 16, 2018

What is the fastest thing?



Kids - Bullet Train..



Men - Dhoni's Stumping..



Legends - Daler mehndi Getting A Bail..

???? — zero (@zeeeeroooooo) March 16, 2018

Daler Mehndi becomes the second fastest Indian to get bail after Dhoni. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 16, 2018

The "Tunak Tunak Tun" singer along with his brother Shamsher, who had passed away in October 2017, were accused of illegally migrating people to foreign countries under the cover of his troupe. According to reports, Daler and his brother had facilitated illegal migration of around 10 people in 1998 and 1999 to the US in exchange of huge money.

However, cases were filed against the singer and his team after he failed to return the money when the deal didn't work out. A person named Bakhshish Singh from Patiala was one of the main complainants against Daler in 2003, accusing the singer of duping him for Rs 4.5 lakh with the promise of sending him to abroad.