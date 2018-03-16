Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi gets bail instantly after being convicted in human trafficking case
Popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi was convicted by a Patiala court on Friday in a human-trafficking case. His fans expressed shock after learning about it.

He has been sentenced to two years jail in the case that dates back to 2003. However, he got a bail within minutes leaving the social media users shocked. While the pop singer was convicted in the case after 14 years of trial, the bail was granted in just a few minutes, they felt.

Many tweets mocked the Indian judiciary system.

While some of the reactions to Daler's superfast bail are serious in nature, some took digs at it in the form of memes. Some even suggested that the pop singer managed to get bail so fast because of his celebrity status.

"Human Trafficking case of #DalerMehndi is of 2003. So, It took 15 years to get him convicted. And Minutes after he was sentenced to 2 years in jail, Daler has been granted bail. Let's dedicate his song 'Na Na Na Re' to our Judicial System of India. What if He was not celebrity?," one verified Twitter user said.

"Why not just acquit him directly? Why waste time and public money running the trial? Let the judges spend their time to put closures to the cases of the common-man, waiting for justice for decades," tweet came from another verified handle.

Some of the funny tweets compared the speed at which Daler got bail with that of Usain Bolt, bullet trains and even MS Dhoni's ability to toss off the cricket stump bails from behind the wickets.

Twitter reactions:

The "Tunak Tunak Tun" singer along with his brother Shamsher, who had passed away in October 2017, were accused of illegally migrating people to foreign countries under the cover of his troupe. According to reports, Daler and his brother had facilitated illegal migration of around 10 people in 1998 and 1999 to the US in exchange of huge money.

However, cases were filed against the singer and his team after he failed to return the money when the deal didn't work out. A person named Bakhshish Singh from Patiala was one of the main complainants against Daler in 2003, accusing the singer of duping him for Rs 4.5 lakh with the promise of sending him to abroad.