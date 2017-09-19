Dakota Johnson will soon be seen in the last instalment of the Fifty Shades series – Fifty Shades Free – releasing next year. While fans will have to wait to see the actress flaunt her erotic side for the movie until 2018, the actress teased fans by posing in a sheer body-hugging dress for the cover of Vogue Spain.

The pictures show Johnson in just the sheer outfit, leaving nothing to the imagination. Hugging a blue door like prop on sets of the photoshoot, the actress shows off her slender body and her curvy figure for the camera.

Letting her hair down, Johnson sported a bold berry coloured lipstick highlighting her pouting lips. The actress sported pair black stilettos to match the outfit. For the inside pictures, the actress was seen laying on a red velvet chair, spreading her legs across the carpet.

But, unlike the fully sheer outfit from the cover, the actress chose to cover her modesty with a green sheer gown embedded with flowers at the bottom.

The 27-year-old also changed into a floral suit. With nothing underneath the blazer, the actress gave a sneak peek into her assets. The actress took this opportunity to discuss what fame meant to her. Giving a rather bizarre example, the Fifty Shades dark star compared fame to an incessant mosquito noise.

"Fame is a scary word. No one wants to say that they want to be famous, nobody wants to sound like they like being famous, nobody wants to sound ungrateful, nobody wants to sound like they're in denial. It's like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring. A waste of energy and time," she told the magazine.

She also spoke against people who judge all the time. "People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it's extremely boring, my interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues," she said.

Es la heredera de una de las sagas más icónicas del cine y tiene un magnetismo irresistible. El número de #VogueOctubre es de ella; el numero de #VogueOctubre es tuyo, @dakotajohnson. (Fotografía: @emmasummerton. Realización: @juancebrian). A post shared by Vogue España (@voguespain) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

"Which is why I don't get that need to offer up information about myself to strangers. I couldn't care less what models are doing on Instagram. I make movies because that's my passion and people can interpret them as they please but anything else for me is way too much," she added.