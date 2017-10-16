Daisy Shah, who was seen in Salman Khan's Jai Ho, is all set to woo her fans in her next, Race 3, opposite Bhaijaan.

In an exclusive interview with a leading website, Daisy when asked if she would do an item song, she said: "Let me just make my mark as an actor first, and then an item song can be the second step. I am still in my struggling phase. I have to carve a niche for myself — that's my goal right now."

She went on to question the mindset of the people in Bollywood. "They have their own set notions. If you do an item song, then you're categorised as an item girl; if you focus on acting, you're categorised as an actor," Daisy said.

"If you've made it big in Bollywood, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, and then you do an item song, it becomes a 'guest appearance'. That's how it works. Sadly, that's the attitude of our Hindi film industry. So let's put it this way: I don't intend to do item numbers, but (will do) guest appearances."

"If I wanted to do an item song, I would've done it in Bhoomi (Sanjay Dutt's comeback film) when I was asked to do it. Why would I lie? I'm not interested in doing any item song, so I won't cook up such a story. I am straightforward and don't like doing jalebi talks. I can't, even my wildest dreams, say that I am doing an item song," she added.

Daisy's next film with Salman will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and the movie will be helmed by Remo D'Souza.

The first film in the Race franchise had hit theatres in 2008 and featured Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy in pivotal roles. The second instalment of the franchise was directed by Abbas-Mustan and once again starred Saif and Anil but accompanying them this time were Johan Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel and Jacqueline.