Bollywood's ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani is set to launch his annual calendar on January 11 and people are eagerly waiting for the pictures. Disha Patani and Shah Rukh Khan's photos have gone viral on social media.

Also read: Celebs pre-shoot videos of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017

Disha, who is making her debut in Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017, went topless for it. She is seen showing her back, but looking towards the camera. Her smoky eyes, perfectly blow-dried hair and black boots make her look extremely hot and sexy.

She told DNA that she decided her make-up for the shoot. "My only input was in terms of the make-up, I wanted smoky eyes and blow-dried hair," Disha told DNA. However, she claimed that she was not topless in the picture. "I was not topless, you don't see anything, you only see my back. It was Dabboo's concept and I just followed references he showed me. This is my first time in the calendar, we wanted it to stand out," she added.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh has nailed the photoshoot once again. The black and white picture of SRK has him in a rugged look holding two tyres in both the hands, proving that he is genuinely one of the sexiest men in Bollywood.

#dabooratnanicalender2017 makeup #jose hair #shanky ❤️?? Photographer #dabooratnani ? A photo posted by disha patani (@dishapatani) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo shoots a glamorous calendar with industry A-listers. This year the photographer has shared small clips with the celebs who have featured in the annual calendar.

Disha, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff are the actors who will make their debut in the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017. SRK, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are among the actors who have also been featured in the annual calendar.