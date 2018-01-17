Every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani shoots a glamorous calendar with industry A-listers. This year's shoot has been wrapped up and the launch is today (January 17).

Dabboo has shared the behind-the-scene videos of the 24 actors who will feature in the calendar. All the actors' names have been revealed and Miss World Manushi Chhillar will make her debut this year.

Here's the list of all 24 actors:

Abhishek Bachchan Parineeti Chopra Kajol Hrithik Roshan Sidharth Malhotra Kriti Sanon Priyanka Chopra Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar Vidya Balan Shraddha Kapoor Akshay Kumar Amitabh Bachchan Farhan Akhtar Varun Dhawan Sanjay Dutt Sunny Leone Aamir Khan Alia Bhatt Shah Rukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tiger Shroff Jacqueline Fernandez Arjun Rampal

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 will be unveiled on January 17 evening. He shared a BTS video and captioned it: "#dabbooratnanicalendar2018 : Watch This Exclusive #BTSwithDabboo Video Featuring Crazy, Sexy, Cool Bytes & Moments With 24 Actors Featured In #DabbooRatnani Calendar @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani @Dabboo."

Bombay Times unveiled the sneak peak pictures of Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar.

Alia looks breathtaking in the shoot. Interestingly, Aamir Khan is featuring this year on the calendar. We would love to see Salman Khan as well. The ace photographer could have brought the trio Khans in one frame.

The first three celebs confirmed to feature on the calendar were Sidharth Malhotra, Big B and Farhan Akhtar. Dabboo had mentioned their names at the beginning of the year with behind-the-scene pictures.

Twitter_Dabboo Ratnani

"Yep, Our End Of The Year Tradition - To Do A Shot For #dabbooratnanicalendar ... A candid Moment Of @S1dharthM From My #2018 Calendar... Can't Wait To Share The Actual Shot ⚡️ @dabbooratnani @Dabboo @manishadratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnani," Dabboo tweeted.

For Amitabh, he wrote: "A Moment From #DabbooRatnaniCalendar #2018 . How Incredible Does Amit Uncle Look?! Cant Wait To Release The Actual Shot! @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani

Repost @SrBachchan Wanna ' bike .. ?? #AmitabhBachchan #DabbooRatnani #manishadratnani @Dabboo"

About Farhan, Dabboo tweeted: "U R A Riot @FarOutAkhtar . Love U & Love Your Choice of Swim Suit ‍♂️ @MyrahRatnani @ManishaDRatnani #dabbooratnanicalendar #2018 " @faroutakhtar Well they did ask me to bring a classy swim suit .. @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #funtimes #2018cometh"

Update: Dabboo Ratnani's year end calendar has always been a delight. His lens captures some amazing Bollywood celebs' pictures that definitely win hearts. This year, you will see new faces like of Aamir Khan, Manushi Chhillar and Kajol in his calendar. Last year, Disha Patani's photo broke the internet, but this time, the diva is not starring in Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar. The launch event is going to witness many big celebs and television stars as well.