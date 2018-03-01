The producer of the upcoming movie Daas Dev is upset with Atif Aslam for not promoting his new song Sehmi Hai from the film.

Sanjeev Kumar said that though Atif promised him of promoting the song, the singer has not been doing it, and the producer is obviously not happy about it.

"Atif said he will do it, but it hasn't been done. I'm not sure why he isn't taking part in the activity, but, as a producer, I see that work promised hasn't been executed," Zoom quoted Kumar as saying.

It appears that the Pakistani singer's apathy towards his latest song from the film has some connection with Union minister Babul Supriyo's recent comment where he had opposed the practice of taking Pakistani singer's on board for Indian films and songs.

"Normally, such statements are made by fringe groups. When a minister says it, it leaves an impact on more people. But we needed Atif for this song. He has 20 million followers on social media. Imagine the kind of traction we would have got had he promoted it," the producer added.

The argument around offering songs to Pakistani singers had started when there were rumors that the makers of Welcome To New York had replaced Arijit Singh's voice with that of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for a song.

Babul had then said that strongly objected the inclusion of Pakistani artists in Indian films, suggesting a temporary ban on them.

"As an artist, I do feel that there are no boundaries to art. But having said that I feel when our soldiers are dying at the border, I think the rhetoric that tensions between India and Pakistan can be solved through cricket and music cannot be applicable for some time. In Cricket, we are not allowing Pakistan cricketers to play in the premier league. And I think the Bollywood, which is a strong medium in itself, should take a stand as well on this issue," Supriyo had told PTI.

However, later it was clarified that Arijit was never chosen for the song, and so, there was no question of replacing him.