Are you looking to apply for jobs or finding it difficult to hire the right talent for your organization? Shortlist is a start-up that's keen on solving the biggest pain points of hiring employees.

In our latest BizTalk, Danish Manzoor, Executive Editor, International Business Times, India, speaks with Paul Breloff, CEO and co-founder of Shortlist, a Mumbai- and California-based employment-tech start-up, about the hurdles of the hiring process and how his company aims to address them with a simplified and automated process.

Shortlist is a platform that is aimed at offering a better approach at hiring - shifting from the traditional paradigm of handing out CVs to a robust and effective way of identifying the right talent for the right job using artificial intelligence. With operations in India and South Africa, Shortlist has been working with numerous clients since 2016 by automating applicant vetting process using online assessments.

As Breloff said in his interview, Shortlist wants to be a "noise filtration layer" between recruiters and applicants. The start-up uses predictive chat-based interviews and online competency-based assessments to thoroughly screen candidates before pushing them forward.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the core of Shortlist, which qualifies candidates based on location, salary, and experience, in turn saving time by eliminating the basic Q&As. The company also firmly believes in not judging a fish by its ability to climb a tree, hence it uses customized competency-based assessments and analyses several data points on each candidate's ability, motivation, and fit.

During the BizTalk, Breloff spoke about the how Shortlist came into being, right from getting the brand's name suggestion from a Kenyan client, to using the latest technology tools like AI and machine learning to solve the most time-consuming phases of hiring, and raising funds as well as plans of acquisitions in the near-future.

Shortlist was co-founded by Breloff along with two of his best friends Simon Desjardins and Matt Schnuck, who are also on board as Chief Customer Officer and Chairman, respectively. The start-up currently operates in India and East Africa and has over 80 clients, including ITC, DHL, dunes, and others.

[CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO]