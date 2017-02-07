Like every year, the Crunchies are back to reward unique and impactful ideas and actions in the tech industry. The 10th Annual Crunchies Award show was hosted in San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House on Monday, February 6.

TechCrunch listed all the winners of this year's Crunchies, and they include some familiar names as well as new ones. From "VC of the Year" to "Founder of the Year" and "Best Startup" to "Hardware of the Year", a total of 11 awards were given out. The show was hosted by comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti.

Check out the complete list of winners of Crunchies 2017 and runners-up in various categories:

Best App

Winner: Pokémon GO

Runner-up: Musical.ly

Hardware of the Year

Winner: Snapchat Spectacles

Runner-up: Bevel Trimmer

Hot New Startup

Winner: Otto

Runner-up: Prelude Fertility

Best Startup Video

Winner: Snapchat Spectacles

Runner-up: Slack

Best Startup

Winner: Slack

Runner-up: Stripe

Founder of the Year

Winner: Jeff Lawson, Twilio

Runner-up: Tristan Walker, Walker & Company

VC of the Year

Winner: Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures

Runner-up: Aydin Senkut, Felicis Ventures

Angel Investor of the Year

Winner: Naval Ravikant

Runner-up: Troy Carter

TechCrunch Include Award

Winner: Project Include

Runner-up: Tony Prophet, Salesforce

Best Technology

Winner: CRISPR- Cas9

Runner-up: Tesla Solar Roof

Social Impact

Winner: Kapor Center for Social Impact

Runner-up: Signal Protocol