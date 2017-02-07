Like every year, the Crunchies are back to reward unique and impactful ideas and actions in the tech industry. The 10th Annual Crunchies Award show was hosted in San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House on Monday, February 6.
TechCrunch listed all the winners of this year's Crunchies, and they include some familiar names as well as new ones. From "VC of the Year" to "Founder of the Year" and "Best Startup" to "Hardware of the Year", a total of 11 awards were given out. The show was hosted by comedian and actress Chelsea Peretti.
Check out the complete list of winners of Crunchies 2017 and runners-up in various categories:
Best App
Winner: Pokémon GO
Runner-up: Musical.ly
Hardware of the Year
Winner: Snapchat Spectacles
Runner-up: Bevel Trimmer
Hot New Startup
Winner: Otto
Runner-up: Prelude Fertility
Best Startup Video
Winner: Snapchat Spectacles
Runner-up: Slack
Best Startup
Winner: Slack
Runner-up: Stripe
Founder of the Year
Winner: Jeff Lawson, Twilio
Runner-up: Tristan Walker, Walker & Company
VC of the Year
Winner: Kirsten Green, Forerunner Ventures
Runner-up: Aydin Senkut, Felicis Ventures
Angel Investor of the Year
Winner: Naval Ravikant
Runner-up: Troy Carter
TechCrunch Include Award
Winner: Project Include
Runner-up: Tony Prophet, Salesforce
Best Technology
Winner: CRISPR- Cas9
Runner-up: Tesla Solar Roof
Social Impact
Winner: Kapor Center for Social Impact
Runner-up: Signal Protocol