In a re-run of the Khagragarh incident in Burdwan in October 2014, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and West Bengal Police confiscated 1,80,000 electronic detonators near Khabpur village in the state's Birbhum district on Wednesday (April 5), ANI reported.

The incident is expected to give a fillip to the BJP which will mobilise many of its top leaders, including central ministers, to the state starting Thursday (April 6) to boost the party's prospects ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The BJP has been targetting Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress for long, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the minority community and even compromising with the national security by ignoring extremists taking shelter in the state.

CRPF & West Bengal Police confiscated 1,80,000 electronic detonators near village Khabpur in Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/82D5pxkfQn — ANI (@ANI_news) April 5, 2017

In October 2014, two persons were killed in an explosion in a house in Khargragarh in the neighbouring Burdwan district. The police later found explosives stored in the room and it was said that preparation for sinister plans were being undertaken there.

Subsequently, links between Bengal and militant groups in Bangladesh were also found and arrests were made.