It is not very often that we see Real Madrid superstar and the recent winner of the BEST Fifa football award, Cristiano Ronaldo make an appearance in too many live sessions on social media.

On Friday evening however, the Portuguese ace took to Instagram Live alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez, son Cristianinho and one of his twin children, possibly baby Mateo, to announce the name of their yet-unborn baby.

Cristiano has named her upcoming daughter Alana Martina.

We cannot share the full video as Instagram Live sessions get vanished after a period of 24 hours. However, we did manage to find an active user who has been smart to record the most interesting part of the session.

Cristiano names his daughter Alana Martina. pic.twitter.com/eWZYznNoTM — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) October 27, 2017

"I chose the first name and Gio the second," mentioned Cristiano in the video.

"The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just wanted to share this with you. I think it is a beautiful name."

Georgina also made the much-awaited announcement that little Alana is set to be welcomed in the middle of November 2017.

The Real Madrid star will now be the father of as many as four children. He already revealed to the world earlier this year the photo of his twin children Eva and Mateo, who were also born from an identified surrogate mother, just like Cristianinho.

This time, however, Cristiano will have his first natural child with Georgina.

Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1❤️❤️?? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 25, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Cristiano and Georgina's love story

Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months.

The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland in 2016 as well as in 2017. Her beau bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player award in both editions.

Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.