Cristiano Ronaldo is the father to three wonderful kids, and the family is set to welcome the fourth one since his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is expecting a baby.

Now, that's not the end of the story, as the Real Madrid is keen on having a total of seven kids.

Looks like one of the greatest players in the world ever wants to have the as many kids as on his favourite jersey number.

Cristiano wore jersey number 7 for his last club Manchester United, and presently carries the same number on his shirt for Real Madrid and Portugal as well.

It was only recently that Ronaldo confirmed his girlfriend Georgina's pregnancy. However, this will be their first child together.

Presently, Ronaldo is father to three kids, two of whom were twins born via surrogate mother last month. He also has a 7-year-old son, Cristianinho from his previous relationship.

It is his eldest son who seems to have played an important role in convincing the star player to go for seven kids. Cristianinho wants to have six siblings, and presently he has two, Eva and Mateo. The Real Madrid star seems to have expressed his desire to have seven kids during a Chinese TV interview.

"Cristianinho is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good," Portuguese daily Correio da Manha quoted Cristiano as saying.

Now, one wonders, with seven kids in his backyard in the near future, even after retirement, he can enjoy the game with his sons and daughters.

May even form a family team in some sort of five-a-side competition.

However, one of the most important question remains – does girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez even know about this? As a mother, handling seven kids in no easy task and with Ronaldo on travel most of the times, Georgina will have her task cut out.