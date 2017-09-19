Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar on this Friday (September 22). She will feature as Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Apoorva Lakhia's movie.

Titled Haseena Parkar, it is a movie based on the real-life story of Haseena, sister of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail.

While the movie is set to release this week, Shraddha has landed into legal trouble before it. According to SpotboyE, the actress' name is there in the 'accused' list of a criminal complaint filed by fashion designers Aj Mistry and Thea Minhas.

The criminal complaint has been filed for allegedly not promoting fashion label 'AJTM' during the promotional activities of Haseena Parkar in violation of an agreement.

The designers' lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told SpotboyE: "My clients had worked very hard for the project under their brand name AJTM, as it was their golden entry into Bollywood. After their personal meeting with Ms. Shraddha Kapoor, they put their heart and soul into this project titled Haseena Parkar."

"It is very unfortunate that the obligations as undertaken in the agreement were not performed, and my clients felt cheated. Therefore my said clients had no option but to file a criminal complaint against the Producer being Swiss Entertainment and Ms. Shraddha Kapoor," he said.

Apparently, the makers of Haseena Parker had promised and made an agreement to Aj Mistry and Thea Minhas of plenty of publicity during promotions. The designers claimed that they delivered some 300 outfits which were used in Haseena Parkar and in return they were promised good media coverage of their brand.

SpotboyE got the copy of the complaint, which stated: "One visit at stores by Miss Shraddha Kapoor during Promotions. One day shoot at AJTM store by Mr. Apoorva Lakhia, Miss Shraddha Kapoor and Mr. Siddhant Kapoor on the launch of Haseena line with media coverage."

Rizwan told Press Trust of India: "M&M Designs firm which supplied dresses for the actor in the movie has filed a private complaint in the Mumbai court and the case will come up for hearing on October 26."

Is this news good for Haseena Parkar? The movie has already been delayed for more than one time and now these reports might give bad publicity to the film.