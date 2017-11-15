The female fan base of Tollywood hear-throb Prabhas expanded like anything after the stupendous success of Baahubali series. Now a picture and video have come up on social media showing his female fans taking their admiration for the actor to new crazy levels.

A photo has been going viral on social media where a female fan is seen flaunting a painting Amarendra Baahubali, the character played by Prabhas in Baahubali 2, on her bare back.

The "crazy" fan seems to be one of the biggest admirers of Prabhas, and she tried to exhibit her love for the actor by paining her bare back with a lovely piece of art. Another video shows on YouTube shows a girl similarly flaunting her naked back, painted with a big butterfly and the name "Prabhas".

Titled as "Dedicated to Prabhas", the video has been shot in a rather sizzling manner, and is likely to make Prabhas blush. There have been many instances of fans doing crazy stunts for their favourite stars, and this is yet another such instance.

However, such crazy antics by fans sometimes go horribly wrong, and that is what happened with a person in Kerala who had tried to reenact one of Baahubali 2 stunts.

There is a scene in the film where Prabhas climbes on an elephant by stepping on its trunk. One fan of the star tried to imitate the same stunt, but ended up in hospital after the irrate elephant tossed him in the air.

Although Prabhas was a popular face in the south industry, his fame went global after the massive success of Baahubali series. While the first part of the series was a major hit, Baahubali 2 turned out to be the biggest grossing Indian movie ever. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas' next big film Saaho.

Watch the video of a female fan flaunting her bare back after painting Prabhas' name on it.