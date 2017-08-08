Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has landed in the front cover of popular football game Pro Evolution Soccer. At a time when we are speculating his possible sensational big money move to FC Barcelona, the PES 2018 front cover shows Coutinho in a Brazilian jersey.

Call it a strategy of sorts or whatever from Konami, but even the Japanese game developers are thinking twice of putting a picture of him sporting the Liverpool jersey.

Eu estou bem feliz e orgulhoso de ser capa do melhor jogo de futebol de todos os tempos! @officialpes #PES2018 pic.twitter.com/itqZpeR0fM — Philipe Coutinho (@Phil_Coutinho) August 8, 2017

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is sponsored by Nike as well as Konami. Co-incidentally, these two are also FC Barcelona's partners.

Latest updates on Coutinho's transfer

The Liverpool star has managed to keep Neymar at bay when it comes to making to the cover of a soccer game. Now, it remains to be seen now if he is the one who replaces Neymar in real life as well, at Barcelona.

Reports have come in on Tuesday afternoon that FC Barcelona directors Oscar Grau, Raul Sanllehi and Javier Bordas have arrived in England to seal the now-or-never transfer. The Catalan giants have had two bids for the player rejected already by Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, for one, is trying his very best to hold on to the Brazilian star, who although has expressed his intent of playing for Barcelona, wants only an amicable transfer from Liverpool.

Reds veteran defender Jamie Carragher, however, still has hopes that Coutinho will stay on at Liverpool for another season.

"I don't think he will go. But he will want to go and wear that shirt," the former player told Sky Sports. "Who wouldn't want to go? It's Barcelona. I'm sure whether it's this summer or next summer Philippe Coutinho will want to wear that shirt and go to Barcelona. There's nothing wrong with it. That's football.

"But I don't think there's any way Liverpool will sell him. Not a chance of him going. I think the owners are in a position where they can't afford to let him go. This window hasn't been good for Liverpool. There would be a riot if he went - against the owners and against the club."

